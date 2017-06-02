Dancing queens present show with a warm heart

Members of the Actor’s Workshop Studio Group in Halifax are tackling one of their most ambitious and demanding productions when they present The Birdcage from Tuesday, June 6 to Saturday, June 10.

Adapted from the film screenplay by Elaine May, the show has required four of the Workshop’s senior actors to take on drag queen roles and learn to dance under the patient guidance of Harley Stubbs from the Sandy Whiteley Academy in Halifax.

The cast includes Paul Varnham, Stuart Davison, Marian Feather, Rob Lassey, Lee Whitton, Jack Boothroyd and Lydia Clarke.

Director Lottie Ward said: “The show has a warm heart with human care and tolerance at its centre.”

The show’s gala night on Tuesday, June 6 will be in aid of Mermaids, a charity supporting children with gender identity issues and their families.

For tickets tel: 01422 323688.