Count on Arthur for a cracking good laugh

Fresh from donkey’s years on his award winning BBC Radio 4 series and BBC TV sitcom, Count Arthur Strong gets back to doing what he does best.

His The Sound of Mucus show comes to the Victoria Theatre Halifax on Saturday May 20 at 8pm.

Using stories and other things that are secret, Count Arthur Strong pays tribute to one of the best musicals he can remember, The Sound of Music. He uniquely recreates the salient and poignant moments for your enjoyment.

Count Arthur Strong, played by Steve Delaney, was first created in 1997 at the Edinburgh Fringe.

After appearing on BBC Radio 2’s Mark Radcliffe Show, the Count was given his own BBC Radio 4 sitcom, Count Arthur Strong’s Radio Show! which has run for seven series.

This led to a successful TV sitcom, created with Graham Linehan, writer of Father Ted and the IT Crowd.

The sitcom Count Arthur Strong was broadcast on BBC2, but moved to BBC1 for its second and third series, due to air this year.

Tickets online from www.victoriatheatre.co.uk or the box office 01422 351158.