Classic cinema and now a top musical

Southgate Drama and Social Group present a Yorkshire premiere of “Big- The Musical” (Jan 18-21, 7.15pm plus 2.15pm matinee on Jan 21).

It is based on the hit 1988 Tom Hanks film of the same name which tells the story of a 12-year old boy who wants to be “Big” and whose wish comes true.

Transforming into an adult man, the story follows Josh as he tries to tackle the highs and lows of adulthood.

The show stars Southgate newcomer Martin Welsh as Adult Josh alongside regular Sophie Goldthorpe as Susan and Dexter Tikadar as Macmillan. Other newcomers to the group include, Veronica Walker as Mrs Baskin and Chris Main as Paul.

The child principle roles will be performed by Oscar Tikadar(Young Josh) and Ellie Doran(Billy Kopecki) who last starred together in our production of “Whistle Down The Wind”.

With big songs, big dances and an even bigger piano, Big-The Musical aims to bring out the big kid in us all.

Tickets ranging from £6 to £9 are available from Bramleys Estate Agents, Elland, on the door or from www.southgatedrama.co.uk