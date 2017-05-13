Chinese migration told in a ‘restaurant play’

From Shore to Shore is a new play by Mary Cooper in collaboration with MW Sun that weaves together three revealing and moving stories drawn from different generations of people from the British Chinese community.

The play spans a century of Chinese history through its stories of love and loss, struggle and survival.

Taking place in a restaurant, accompanied by a Chinese meal, From Shore to Shore brings together English, Mandarin and Cantonese in an innovative blend, which communicates with all.

“From Shore to Shore draws on the stories of interviewees from 14 to 84, stories often hidden even from family members. The play reveals the long-view of migration – one of toil, endurance and success in the UK,” says Cooper.

The production will be performed at Oriental City Restaurant in Leeds May 16/18 at 7.30pm (16th at 6.30pm and mat performance at 12.30pm on the 17th) .

For more information visit www.fromshoretoshore.co.uk