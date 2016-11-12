Retro puds are all the rage

For the Baba

330g strong white flour

11g fast action yeast

1 tsp salt

75g caster sugar plus extra for “dusting” tins

3 eggs

100ml milk

150g soft butter

For the Syrup

375g caster sugar

5-6 tbsp dark rum

Water

For the Cream

250ml double cream

100g icing sugar

Fruit to garnish

Method

lTo make the baba place the flour in a large bowl and add the yeast, salt and sugar and stir everything together until well mixed.

lIn a separate bowl mix the milk and eggs together until well combined then add three-quarters of this mix to the flour and stir to combine.

lMix in the rest of the liquid, turn out the mixture onto a very lightly floured work surface and knead the dough for approx. 10 minutes until it’s smooth, glossy and springs back when touched. lThen, add the soft butter and work it into the dough, kneading for another 5 minutes.

lPlace the dough in a very lightly oiled bowl and cover with cling film allowing the dough to double in size in a warm area. This will take approx. 1 hour.

lWhile the dough is rising it’s important that your 11cm (savarin/baba) moulds are well greased with butter and dusted lightly with caster sugar.

lOnce the dough has doubled in size turn it out of the bowl, again onto a very light floured surface and knock it back by kneading it a couple of times. Place the dough into a piping bag with a large plain nozzle and pipe the dough into the moulds, ensuring an even amount of mix is in each mould. It should fill approx. 3/4 of the way up the mould.

lPreheat the oven to 180C/350F/Gas 4.

lProve the dough for a second time ensuring it expands to the top of the mould. Once the mounds are full place the moulds on a tray, on the middle shelf of the the preheated oven for about 20-25 minutes.

lWhilst the babas are in the oven make the syrup by combing the sugar and rum in a small saucepan along with with 300ml of water and bring to a boil and then simmer for 5 minutes, ensuring the sugar is dissolved.

lOnce the babas are cooked, take them out of the oven and allow them to cool for approx. 10 minutes before carefully removing them from their moulds.

lCarefully place the babas into a dish and pour over half the rum mixture. Once the baba’s have soaked up all of the liquid turn them over and add the rest of the liquid, allowing it to be soaked up.

Finally, whip the cream with the icing sugar and place the firmly whipped cream into a piping bag

and pipe the cream into the babas hole. Garnish with a raspberry (or fruit of your choice).