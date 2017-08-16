What's on: The essential guide to the Brighouse Summer Festival

If you are heading to the Brighouse Summer Festival this weekend then here is the essential guide of what and when you can expect to see across the town.

Saturday will see 11 hours of live music in Bethel Street car park with 11 acts entertaining crowds from 11am to 10pm. Live music continues from 11.30am on Sunday through until 5pm.

On both Saturday and Sunday, around 50 food and market stalls will be set up across the town centre and there will be boat rides from the Canal Basin behind Sainsbury’s.

Here is more information about what is on and where:

Live Music – Saturday

Bethel Street Car Park

11am - Better Than Six & Sidney Jai

12noon - The Latoya's

1pm - Benny Mayhem

2pm - Roger Davies

3pm - Rugosa

4pm - Critical Mass

5pm - Jupiter Falls

6pm - Megan Garbett

7pm - Fear The Lizard

8pm - Black Gravy

9pm - Blood, Sweat & Beers

Thornton Square:

12noon - Rum Doodle

12.40pm - The BDG Band

1.30pm - Josh & Matt

2.20pm - Accordion Duo

3.10pm - Rainey Street Band

4.10pm - The Phil Cockerham Trio

Live Music – Sunday

Bethel Street Car Park:

11.30am - Avon Blyth

1pm - Fishing For Compliments

2pm - The Yum

3pm - Steve Chapman Smith

4pm - Ego States

Thornton Square:

12pm - The Dave Ellis Duo

12.40pm - Slieve (Irish Folk)

1.20pm - The Shabbycats

2.20pm - The Hall Brothers

3.10pm - Roger Davies

All times and stalls are liable to last minute change. Full details of the weekend’s schedule can be found here