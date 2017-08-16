What's on: The essential guide to the Brighouse Summer Festival

If you are heading to the Brighouse Summer Festival this weekend then here is the essential guide of what and when you can expect to see across the town.
Saturday will see 11 hours of live music in Bethel Street car park with 11 acts entertaining crowds from 11am to 10pm. Live music continues from 11.30am on Sunday through until 5pm.
On both Saturday and Sunday, around 50 food and market stalls will be set up across the town centre and there will be boat rides from the Canal Basin behind Sainsbury’s.
Here is more information about what is on and where:
Live Music – Saturday
Bethel Street Car Park
11am - Better Than Six & Sidney Jai
12noon - The Latoya's
1pm - Benny Mayhem
2pm - Roger Davies
3pm - Rugosa
4pm - Critical Mass
5pm - Jupiter Falls
6pm - Megan Garbett
7pm - Fear The Lizard
8pm - Black Gravy
9pm - Blood, Sweat & Beers
Thornton Square:
12noon - Rum Doodle
12.40pm - The BDG Band
1.30pm - Josh & Matt
2.20pm - Accordion Duo
3.10pm - Rainey Street Band
4.10pm - The Phil Cockerham Trio
Live Music – Sunday
Bethel Street Car Park:
11.30am - Avon Blyth
1pm - Fishing For Compliments
2pm - The Yum
3pm - Steve Chapman Smith
4pm - Ego States
Thornton Square:
12pm - The Dave Ellis Duo
12.40pm - Slieve (Irish Folk)
1.20pm - The Shabbycats
2.20pm - The Hall Brothers
3.10pm - Roger Davies
All times and stalls are liable to last minute change. Full details of the weekend’s schedule can be found here
