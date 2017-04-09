Motel California - one of the most respected Eagles tribute bands - are coming to rock Halifax Playhouse on Sunday, May 7 (7.300pm).

Expect all the favourites from Take It Easy to Lyin’ Eyes and stacks more from the early days to the latest album.

The band accurately reproduces the glorious vocal harmonies and complex guitar parts associated with these classic songs.

Performing two distinctly different sets, the first featuring the classic hits from the seventies and the second showcasing more up-to- date songs from the Eagles and individual band members, Motel California will please a wide range of ages and tastes.

Tickets £10 from the Box Office on 01422 365998.