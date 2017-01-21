Take a seat at the Jazz Cafe

A new series of informal jazz events kicks off at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Friday, January 27.

Jazz Café is the brainchild of Hebden Bridge musician and promoter Dave Nelson.

Along with the other members of the Hebden Bridge Piano Festival team, Dave seeks to make good use of the recently-purchased piano at the Town Hall.

He has planned a series of occasional evenings at the Town Hall featuring Dave himself at the piano performing solo or perhaps with other jazz musicians.

For many years during the 1990s, Dave played piano every Friday night at the late lamented Nutclough House Hotel.

He said: “It was a great vibe and those times are remembered with affection and delight by everyone who used to cram into the bar each week.

“Now that the Town Hall has its own piano, it feels like an opportunity too good to miss to try to recapture the atmosphere of those nights.

“Hebden Bridge has never had a permanent piano in a public space until now”, said Dave. “This one sounds great and I’m really looking forward to getting the best out of it!”

The gig starts at 8pm. There will be a well-stocked bar and entry is free.

Dave is not charging for his performance but a hat will be passed around for donations towards the 2017 Piano Festival which starts on April 21.

For details about the Festival programme and all future Jazz Café nights, visit www.hebdenbridgepianofestival.com