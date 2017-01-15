Solo spot for rising star

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra returns to Leeds Town Hall this month and will be joined by rising star pianist Teo Gheorghiu.

Under the baton of conductor Vasily Petrenko, the orchestra will perform music by Britten, Schubert and Shostakovich.

The orchestra will accompany the young but critically-acclaimed pianist in a performance of Schubert’s epic composition, the Wanderer Fantasy. Swiss-born Teo is studying at the Royal Academy of Music and already enjoys a busy schedule as soloist with orchestras all over the world.

The Royal Liverpool Philharmonic was founded in 1840 and in recent seasons has collaborated with international artists from rock and pop including Elvis Costello and Sir Paul McCartney.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are available on 0113 376 0318.