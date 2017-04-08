Solid silver from icons of the Sixties

The Solid Silver 60s has played to more than a million people in three decades keeping alive the most vibrant period ever in popular music. Now fans can get up close to their idols at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax on Thursday, April 13 at 7:30pm.

For 2017, The Solid Silver 60s show returns with an iconic line-up of The Merseybeats (Wishin’ and Hopin’, Sorrow), Dave Berry (The Crying Game, Little Things), Wayne Fontana (Game of Love, Come On Home), Vanity Fare (Hitchin’ A Ride, Early In The Morning) and very special guest Chris Montez (Let’s Dance, The More I See You). The show is back for a record breaking 32nd year, proving that great music and artistry never goes out of fashion.

The Merseybeats are one of the Cavern Club’s original alumni, having performed with The Beatles. Joining them is Dave Berry, who had huge success in Europe as a teen idol, and Wayne Fontana who became a leading artist in the 60s revivalist scene.

Direct from the USA, special guest Chris Montez brings his stylistic approach to rock n roll standards, with Vanity Fare completing the bill with their era-defining song Hitchin’ A Ride.

Tickets for this show are available from £29-£33 with concessions available. Purchase tickets online, www.victoriatheatre.co.uk, or by calling the Box Office on 01422 351158.