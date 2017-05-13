Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable show that is Magic of Motown steams into Halifax.

The feelgood show delivers 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in two hours of foot-tapping entertainment.

Described as a ‘celebration of the music of a generation’ the show features timeless classics by Motown stars such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, Jackson Five, Lionel Richie, Smokey Robinson and many more.

A talented cast of singers and musicians keep the Motown memories flooding back with songs like Ain’t No Mountain, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Dancing in the Streets, Endless Love, My Cherie Amour, All Night Long, Heatwave, My Girl, Heard It Through the Grapevine and many more.

Magic of Motown has now been seen by more than one million people worldwide and was recently featured in the Royal Variety Performance 2016. American record label Motown was formed when Berry Gordy Jr’s Tamla Records was incorporated as Motown Record Corporation in 1960 in Detroit, Michigan.

The record company was responsible for the Motown Sound, a style of soul music with a distinct pop influence, and during the 1960s, Motown achieved spectacular success for a small label.

The show will be at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax, on Friday, May 19 at 8pm. Tel: 01422 351158.