Rising musician plays Brudenell

Those who follow local musicians might like to take a trip across to the iconic Leeds venue, Brudenell Social Club, where singer/songwriter and guitarist Aisling Davis takes her new band on May 21.

Aisling who was brought up in Sowerby Bridge, studied history at Manchester University and for a time was a teaching assistant at Tuel Lane Infants School, together with drummer Thomas Walmsley and bassist Bryony Dawson make up the three piece Inland Taipan (check out their music on www.youtube.com/watch?v=mVGbAE6Obdg).

They will be supporting American Ryley Walker together with Health & Beauty.

Among the band’s catalogue is a nod to Halifax’s famous long running nightclub Acapulco.

“Inland Taipan was a side project and a moniker I was using. It’s the most venomous snake in the world, but its very docile, so its an interesting creature,” said Aisling.

As well as progressing her music career Aisling has recently composed the soundtrack to a political film about class and the arts called The Acting Class, which features Maxime Peake and Christopher Eccleston among others.

“The last thing I did with the producers was screened around the world and was nominated for some awards,” she said.

The gig is from 7.30pm to 11.30pm. Ticket information from 0113 275 2411.