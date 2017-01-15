Oliver is ready to play to a full house of ... 18!

Small is beautiful when it comes to music concerts at the Grayston Unity pub - as emerging singer-songwriter Oliver Pinder will soon find out.

Oliver who comes from Queensbury and is tipped for a big future plays the Halifax town centre venue - with a cosy capacity of just 18 - as part Independent Venue Week on January 24.

It is the smallest venue taking part - the largest is Koko in Camden, London which holds 1,500.

“It’s going to be interesting. I’ve never played a venue of this capacity, it’s far easier to play in front of large crowds than to eighteen people,” said Oliver who releases a new single next month.

Said Michael Ainsworth, owner of Grayston Unity and a founder of Halifax-based not-for-profit music promoters Doghouse: “‘We are very proud to be taking part in Independent Venue Week.

“Although we are the smallest venue in the UK taking part we see live music as an important to what we do. We put gigs on in our back room which holds just 18 so they are very intimate performances!”

The Grayston gig is at 8.30pm on January 24 (tickets £2). Full details from www.independentvenueweek.com