Look who’s coming to town ...

Hot off the back of announcing his new album Love Always former Westlife star Shane Filan has announced a major indoor UK Tour – - taking in some of the UK’s best loved venues including Halifax’s Victoria Theatre on Tuesday, September 26.

“Love Always, is a collection of some of my favourite classic love songs. It’s an album I’ve wanted to make for a long time,” says Shane. Westlife had 14 chart topping singles and forty-four million sales. Their career, Shane says, “fulfilled all of our dreams 1000 times over.”

Tickets go on sale from 9am today (Friday, May 12) at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk They are priced from £27.50 plus booking fees. More details are available from www.shanefilan.com