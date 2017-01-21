Living the dream in fabulous new show

Have you ever dreamed of performing on stage yet for any number of reasons never got the chance? Maybe nerves got the better of you?

Or perhaps work or raising a family took over and there just wasn’t time to practice?

Does it niggle you every time you open the broom cupboard and see your ageing guitar gathering dust in the corner that you never took your skill to the next level?

If there is a still a part of you that craves the chance to thrash the drums, toot the flute or strum the strings and perform in public then a new show heading for Square Chapel for the Arts may be just what you’ve been waiting for all these years.

Putting the Band Back Together is brilliant theatre that earned huge plaudits at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe and which is now touring the country .

Part of the performance involves a house band made up of people local to the venue - musicians and singers of all levels of ability

There are no auditions, you don’t have to read music and everyone who wants to be in is in.

All you have to do is book a ticket on 01422 349422 and tell the people at the Square Chapel box office you want to be part of the band and what instrument you play.

There are two workshops in the lead up to the show which is on Thursday, February 9 (8pm) - these are on Saturday, February 4 (2-4.30pm) and on show night (February 9) from 5.30-7.30pm. These are free of charge.

Putting the Band Back Together (produced by Unfolding Theatre in association with LittleMighty) is part riotous gig and part tender storytelling as Ross Millard (The Futureheads) - yep, you’ll be performing with a music legend - Maria Crocker (The Letter Room) and Alex Elliott (Northern Stage) reveal epic emotions within people’s relationships with music.

“We promise good music (hopefully), wrong notes (probably) and a laugh (definitely),” they say.

Those who take part will start off sitting in the audience and the first time the House Band plays will be from the back row.

As the show progresses, people will join the performers onstage so the band grows and grows until the stage is packed and the production ends with a big, uplifting finale (followed by a ‘hidden bonus track’ to finish off the night).

To celebrate this production Square Chapel is asking people to to send them photographs of propped up instruments or selfies via Twitter using the hashtag #puttingthebandback

There’s more information about the event via www.squarechapel.co.uk and also more about the production by following another link www.list.co.uk/event/638555-putting-the-band-back-together/