Journey in music through ten centuries

Halifax Chamber Choir will go on a musical journey through ten centuries when they give a concert in aid of Overgate Hospice on Saturday, January 7.

In the concert ‘Christmas Through the Ages: From Gregorian chant to the present day’, the choir, directed by Aljosa Skorja and accompanied by Ted O’Hare, will perform 10th century plain chant and carols from the 15th century, the Renaissance, the Baroque and up to the modern era.

Halifax Chamber Choir gave its first concert locally in 1899 when it was known as the Madrigal Society and it has performed regularly in Halifax and the north of England ever since.

It is currently directed by the young Slovenian conductor and musicologist Aljosa Skorja.

Its repertoire includes a wide range of music, both sacred and secular, from the 11th to the 21st century.

Tickets for the charity concert, which starts at 7.30pm, are available at £10/£8/£1 for under 16s on the door.

There is no advance booking. Proceeds will go Overgate Hospice in Elland, which was founded in 1981.