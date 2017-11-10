High hope as renovated church hosts free monthly live music gigs

Lunchtime Live

Hope Baptist Chapel, Hebden Bridge

Lunchtime Live, a free monthly event at the Hope Baptist Chapel, Hebden Bridge launches on Saturday, November 11 (1-4pm).

A board of organisers including Gerard Liston, Fiona Pattison, Dave Boardman, Sarah Courtney and Terry Ward who have backgrounds in events, music and management will oversee each event.

“This is one of the first events to take advantage of the five-year £1m repair programme recently completed on Hope Chapel.

“It is a unique venue in the town with a great ambience and acoustics that hosts a variety of events and activities.

“So, providing a venue that allows local folk to showcase their talent on stage - possibly for the first time - is right up our street.

“We are confident this will be the start of something special for Calderdale,” says Gerard Liston.

Adds Dave Boardman: “Opening up Hope Baptist Chapel for gigs is a very exciting prospect for Hebden Bridge.

“We have plenty of great music and musicians here - and the Trades Club with it’s fantastic reputation.

“The chance to add regular Saturday afternoon gigs will enhance the music options and reputation of our town and the valley.

“I do hope this turns into a regular series of events which can partner local performers with top quality musicians from elsewhere.”

The line-up for the first Lunchtime Live includes The Harmony Jar, Thomas Graham, Ghost School and Nick Hall (other half of Plumhall).

Sarah Courtney from The Harmony Jar says: “We are really excited to be playing at the Hope Baptist Chapel as part of the inaugural Lunchtime Live event. We’re looking forward to sharing the stage with brilliant performers.”

Ghost School are a new musical ensemble based largely around the original songs of Calderdale musician Andy Greaves (vocals, mandolin and guitar), a heavy dose of traditional material and, here and there, some unusual poetry.

Thomas Graham is a local lad and has had stacks of BBC airtime. He has been writing and performing music since a young age.

Nick Hall has finally arrived on the scene as a fully-formed solo artist after a fascinating apprenticeship.

Nick has continued to develop his skills as a highly-rated guitarist and singer-songwriter – with his song ‘Never Forget My Name’ being covered by the Folk-Award nominee, Dan Walsh and a Yorkshire Gig Guide Outstanding Song-Writing Award. Along the way, Nick has also performed onstage with many superb musicians and songwriters – including Peter Tork of The Monkees, Larry Campbell (Grammy-Award winning producer and member of both Bob Dylan’s and Paul Simon’s bands), Ian McNabb (Mercury Prize nominated songwriter and Liverpudlian legend from The Icicle Works), Jon Sevink (Levellers), Phil Beer (legendary folk musician of Show Of Hands fame), Dan Donnelly (The Wonder Stuff), Ian Prowse (Pele, Amsterdam) and many more.

He is a regular at the Hebden Bridge Folk Roots Festival and is going to be performing at Lunchtime Live.

Footnote: Lunchtime Live is a monthly event for the whole community and it is an opportunity for any aspiring performer to take to the stage and try out new material, from music to comedy and spoken word.

If you think you deserve a place on the stage get in touch with organisers via email and pitch your ideas to hopeliveevents@gmail.com