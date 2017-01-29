Godfathers of rock and roll

Legendary London rock’n’roll band The Godfathers kickstart 2017 with one almighty bang - a new studio album, A Big Bad Beautiful Noise.

Recorded in Birmingham during the summer the 11-track album will be preceded by a single ‘You Don’t Love Me’ on February 3, and accompanied by the first in a series of dates that will take them around the globe - stopping off at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on the way on February 18 (go to www.thetradesclub.com or 01422 845265 for tickets).

The album and tour features the newly revitalised Godfathers line-up of frontman Peter Coyne, guitarists Steve Crittall and Mauro Venegas, drummer Tim James and bassist Darren Birch.

Says Peter: “It’s very important to myself and the rest of the band that The Godfathers make a kick-arse, contemporary rock’n’roll record that expands upon the musical legacy of the great Godfathers’ albums - Hit By Hit, Birth School Work Death, More Songs About Love And Hate and Unreal World. And I believe we’ve just done that...”

Originally formed in 1985 by brothers Peter and Chris Coyne (bass/vocals) from the ashes of their previous band The Sid Presley Experience, The Godfathers quickly earned a serious reputation for their electrifying brand of primal rock & roll and their incendiary live shows,

This has earned them several sold-out international tours, numerous radio hits and celebrity fans such as David Bowie and Johnny Depp.

Tickets for the gig cost from £10 to £12.