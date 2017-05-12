From Russia with love

Freddy Kempf is one of the most successful pianists on the classical music scene, performing to sell-out audiences all over the world.

On Saturday May 13, he will appear with Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra at Leeds Town Hall to play Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No 3 in an all-Russian programme.

Making his concert debut at the age of eight with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, he has also worked with the St Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra and the Russian State Symphony Orchestra.

Under the baton of Yuri Simonov, musical director since 1998, the Moscow Philharmonic will also play the Suite from Tchaikovsky’s ‘Swan Lake’, the world’s most frequently performed ballet, and Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’. The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are on0113 376 0318.