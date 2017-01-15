Forty years of Floral tributes

Forty years on who would have thought that Derek Broadbent’s arrangement of a certain Cornish folk song would still be so popular!

The BBC certainly thought so during 2016 following the untimely passing of Terry Wogan, with priority calls for Brighouse and Rastrick Band to turn out at two high profile, televised tribute events.

The ‘old gang’ of the 1977 band may have thought these were pure ‘warm-ups’ for the main event in March 2017 - already long in their diaries!

Over twenty of the original group have already committed to appear at Huddersfield Town Hall on Saturday March 25.

With one travelling over specially from France and others from as far as Devon, Cornwall and South Wales, it is certain to be a memorable weekend, particularly with the evergreen Derek Broadbent himself fronting the evening concert.

Derek will be relishing this reunion with old friends and conducting the current band, which has climbed to second spot in the ‘World Rankings’ tables following great contest performances under Professor David King.

Tickets for the best seats for this iconic March event are available direct from the band by emailing d.howe881@btinternet.com (01484 718835), over the counter at Ryecorn Wholefoods, Bethel Street, Brighouse (only on the morning of Saturday, January 28) or then from Kirklees Council outlets at Huddersfield, Holmfirth, Cleckheaton and Dewsbury (01484 225755 / 223200), on-line at www.kirkleestownhalls.co.uk/events.