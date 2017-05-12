Folk Roots is here

Another weekend and another brilliant event takes over Hebden Bridge - this time the Folk Roots Festival.

Among as many as 200 performers are the excellent folk duo O’Hooley & Tidow (cover photograph) who will be playing the Birchcliffe Centre on Saturday, May 13 at 8.30pm. And the bill also includes Dogwood Rose and Bella Gaffney and Bric-a-Brac. Other headliners include Murston Bapchild and the Braxton Hicks, Kentucky Cow Tippers, Plumhall and Thunderbridge Bluegrass Band

Events are taking place all over town from Friday through to Sunday with performance timings and ticket details available online at www.hebdenfolkroots.org