Courteeners head for the Victoria

Mega group Courteeners - one of the first bands to be announced for the Glastonbury Festival this year - are warming up for a huge sell-out gig at Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium with two dates - one of them at the Victoria Theatre, Halifax next Tuesday (May 23).

But you’re going to have to be quick if you want a ticket because there are only a few left.

All 50,000 tickets for the Old Trafford show (Saturday 27th May) sold out within three months of going on sale.

Support for that gig will be The day comes from The Charlatans, Blossoms and Cabbage.

Modern Love, the latest single from the band’s acclaimed fifth album Mapping the Rendezvous is out now and has got some brilliant reviews ...

According to Q4: “They’ve never sounded so gigantic - they’re out of the indie ghetto forever now.”

NME recon: “The more you ignore them, the bigger they get.”

Mojo 4 says: “Liam Fray looks to claim the anthemic rock crown.”

And The Mirror says: “A defiant people’s band… a decade on, their popularity keeps escalating.”

Tickets for the gig can be bought from the box office at 01422 351158 or online at www.victoriatheatre.co.uk.