Cool jazz is on offer at the Fielden Centre

The trio of piano, bass and drums is one of the best-loved of jazz ensembles, in which great musicians such as Oscar Peterson, Art Tatum and Bill Evans have brought popular songs into the realms of high art.

Combining the compelling intimacy of chamber music with the excitement of improvisation, The Daniel Bath trio are bringing earthy jazz grooves and subtle virtuosity to some of your favourite jazz standards and a few delightful surprises.

As well as Daniel on piano, well known for his colourful broad musical pallet, the trio features Yorkshire’s coolest drummer, the effortlessly skilful John Shepard and the wonderful Adam Medlock who brings both electric and double bass to life with soulful exuberance.

You can hear this brilliant group in the lovely surroundings of The Fielden Centre, Ewood Lane, Todmorden on Friday May 26.

The venue will open at 7.30pm. Ticketscost £7 (£5 concessions) and are available on the door.