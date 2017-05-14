Brix and the boys are re-united

The publication two years ago of a book by Steve Hanley, the ex-bass player of The Fall, proved to be the catalyst to bring former band mates back together.

The book launch of The Big Midweek saw former band members meeting up for the first time in years - and soon they were rehearsing old songs and new.

Demand for a Christmas gig to celebrate the success of the book provided the perfect opportunity to play live.

The Fall’s guitar player Brix Smith Start said: “When we read Steve’s book it reminded us how well it could work and how great those songs were.

“It feels so good to be playing again. I love playing with these guys and I’ve missed it.”

Brix & The Extrictated made their debut at The Ruby Lounge in Manchester in 2014 and will release their highly-anticipated debut single Damned for Eternity, a burst of garage power with Brix’s savage lyrics over sliding power chords and a rumbling bass, on May 12 on Blang Records.

The line-up features Brix on vocals and guitar, Steve Hanley on bass and Paul Hanley on drums, reigniting the band’s powerhouse rhythm section.

Completing the line-up is Steve Trafford and Jason Brown, both on guitar. The album, which is titled Part 2, will be released later this year.

This year has already seen Brix reaching a new audience with her well-received BBC 6Music show (sitting in for Guy Garvey).

Brix & The Extricated play Hebden Bridge Trades Club on Friday, May 19, doors 8pm. Tel: 01422 845265.