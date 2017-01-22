Big booking for indie rockers

Yorkshire-based indie rock band Kascarade launch into the New Year with an exciting top-flight booking.

The band will be supporting Scottish singer-songwriter Pete MacLeod on his UK tour next month, joining him for his London and Manchester performances.

The back-to back gigs take place at The Water Rats in London on Thursday, February 16, and Manchester’s Night and Day Café on Friday, February 17. MacLeod will be promoting his new album, Crestfallen, as well as playing numbers from his debut album Rolling Stone.

Kascarade keyboard player Martin Horton, from Lee Mount, Halifax, said: “I’m a massive fan of Pete’s music and got networking and chatting with him online. He mentioned that he was looking for support for the show in London and I put forward Kascarade.

“Pete knew a few people in the industry we’ve supported in the past, checked out our album online and a few of our videos.

“He said he liked what we do and he’d be more than happy to have us along not just for London but for Manchester as well.

“We are really excited about this opportunity and hope a few folk will come along to one of the nights and help us to show people what Yorkshire’s got.”

The Bradford-based five-piece band have played across the UK since getting together in 2010 .

Their sound draws on a wide range of influences from 1960s – 1990s rock and pop genres.

For tickets to the MacLeod gigs visit https://www.petemacleod.net/gigs