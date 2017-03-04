Artists announced for 2017 Festival

Hebden Bridge Piano Festival has been a regular fixture on the town’s social and musical calendar since it was first held in 2013.

The launch event for this year’s festival programme takes place at Hebden Bridge Town Hall on Saturday, March 11.

There will be live jazz piano music provided by festival director David Nelson at the free event which is open to anyone and starts at 6.30pm.

It will also be the earliest opportunity to buy tickets and passes for the festival weekend which starts on April 21.

As in 2016, this year’s festival programme has a truly international feel with pianists from Portugal, America, Switzerland, Romania, Canada, Jordan and Scotland in the stellar line-up.

Headline artists include the 1991 Leeds International Piano Competition winner

Artur Pizaro, internationally acclaimed young virtuoso Alexandra Dariescu and the award-winning New York-based jazz legend Marc Cary.

Also headlining the three-day festival is Israeli-American pianist David Greilsammer giving a recital

of Scarlatti Sonatas alternating with the prepared Piano Sonatas of John Cage.

There is also a two-piano recital given by up-and- coming stars Victor Lim and Ryan Drucker, a stunning lunchtime recital featuring the impressive Iyad Sughayer and a fascinating lecture recital by the accomplished pianist and teacher Murray McLachlan.

For the children’s concert this year, the festival is delighted to welcome the Willshire Duo who will be performing Saint-Saens’ much loved Carnival of the Animals interspersed with readings from the Ogden Nash humorous poems of the same name given by Hebden Bridge actor Alexandra Mathie.

David Nelson said: “The programme launch is always packed out and great fun.

“As well as the live music there will be a bar and party food, making it a fun way for everyone to see the wonderful programme we’ve to put together and to secure those tickets for what will undoubtedly be a sell-out weekend.”

Tickets go on sale online at 7pm on March 11, and the festival box office opens at the Town Hall reception desk on Monday March 13.

Alternatively postal bookings can be made via the booking form available from the festival website.

For in-person booking, the Town Hall box office will be open Monday to Friday between 10am and 4.30pm up to the festival weekend.

There is a quick link for on-line booking and more information about the recitals and performers at www.hebdenbridgepianofestival.com