Calderdale Big Band is tuning up for its annual visit to Halifax Playhouse on Sunday, May 21 when it will present an evening of classic swing and big band hits.

The Ripponden-based, 20-piece ensemble will perform toe-tapping tunes from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Dean Martin, Natalie Cole, Duke Ellington, Glenn Miller and many more.

Vocalists Shelly Davies and Robert Gee will sing several well-known numbers, including the premiere of two new duets.

To book tickets priced £9, call the box office on 01422 365998 or visit www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk.

The box office will be open on Saturdays, May 13 and 20 from 1-5pm. and from Monday, May 15 to Friday, May 19, 2-4pm each day.

Alternatively, tickets can also be purchased from the band’s website - www.calderdalebigband.co.uk - or from band chairman Geoff Atherton on 01422 824242.

l Due to some younger members going to university later in the year, the band is looking to recruit new trombonists, trumpeters and a baritone saxophonist to join in September. Contact Geoff for more details.