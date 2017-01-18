Good Times: Sportsman’s Evening at Crow Nest Golf Club

Crow Nest Golf Club at Hove Edge have a Sportsman’s Evening coming up on Friday, February 24 with a very sporting theme to it.

President Glyn Owen, also a mad-keen FC Halifax Town fan, will be welcoming chief guest Stuart Fielden, the former Great Britain, England, Bradford Bulls, Wigan Warriors, Huddersfield Giants and Illingworth ARLFC back-row forward. Fielden made 25 appearances for Great Britain, 10 for England and turned out in 372 Super League matches. The comedian Zack Stevens from Sheffield is a very keen golfer, playing off 10, and is a member of the Comedians Golfing Society, so he fits the bill nicely.

The MC on the night is Neil `Billy’ Wheadon, the former Halifax RUFC tight-head prop who also played for the Calderdale/Kirklees representative side. He was also a former cricketer with Birkby in the Huddersfield Central League.

Glyn Owen says he is not surprised tickets are going fast as this is without doubt the best line up since he had Merseyside’s former Granada TV comedian Stan Boardman for his Captain’s dinner.

The Shears

Phil Ward, who hosts his first Curry Night tonight at The Shears in Hightown, at 6.30pm, is also engaging Commercial Street cheese and wine emporium Czerwyk’s on Thursday, February 2 as he did at the Junction and Red Rooster. For £7.50 you will be able to drink as much wine and devour excellent cheeses on the night. On January 28 at 9pm Red House will be on stage with the mix of rock and pop covers and the night after Brighouse’s own Georgie Farrar will hold an open mic session for all budding musicians.

Jeremy’s

Rachel Bray has live music this Friday night from Route 66. On Saturday evening The Mighty Furtles will be on stage and the Sunday acoustic set comes from Graeme Cox.

The Barge

Tonight (Thursday) is the weekly jam night followed on Friday evening with live music from Empress. On Saturday night The Void will entertain and on Sunday, 6.30pm, music from the Rockabilly Rebels.

The Red Rooster

Good to hear from Eddie Geater earlier in the week at the Red Rooster in Brookfoot to inform what is coming off this month ahead of more action in February.

Next Thursday he, and partner Lisa, are holding a curry night at 6.30pm. The cost is £7.50 including a free drink and you can eat as much as you can put away. These will be run on the last Thursday of every month and on Sunday, January 29 from 3.30pm he has Nick Rhodes and Raging Sea performing 70s and 80s rock covers.Their quiz nights on a Wednesday are up and running and last night’s jackpot was £120. They are also introducing open mic sessions on the second Saturday of every month commencing on February 11 at 7.30pm.

The Sun Inn, Rastrick

Don’t forget that this Saturday night Mandy Gorman and her manager Lance De Block at the Sun Inn, Rastrick, will have the very popular Physcoslinkies performing.

All welcome and will be a great night with a great band!