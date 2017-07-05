Good Times: Music and more at Lightcliffe Cricket Club

Lightcliffe Cricket Club will come alive to the sound of music when talented local artists take to the stage for “Music in the Marquee”.

The well-established annual event, held outside at the cricket clubhouse, is on Saturday week, July 15 from 8pm.

The stellar line-up includes highly regarded local musician Aidan Edwards, singer-songwriter Mick Wood, former LCC star Bob Horne, and top class performer Yosser Hughes.

They will be complemented by talented singer Ricardo Edward, who mixes cutting rock with tear-soaked ballads.

Further big names will be added to the bill in the coming days with a ‘very special guest’ currently in contract negotiations.

It promises to be a musical night to remember, with people from across Calderdale flocking to the club to sample top class music in wondrous surroundings off Wakefield Road.

Tickets are just £6 for adults and £3 for juniors in advance or £7 and £3.50 on the night.

For further details, ring Bob Horne at the ticket hotline on 07776 211891.

There will be a delicious hot supper and seats in the marquee, plus there will also be a well-stocked bar selling chilled lagers, beers, ciders and wines.

Bob said: “We are hopeful of fine weather, top class music and a sell-out audience.

“Last year the club was packed as people enjoyed a triumphant range of superb songs.

“The line-up is bigger and better this year, with something for everyone on a bill which rivals Glastonbury for its rich diversity. From ballads to blues, rock to R ‘n’ B, and Indie to dance, the Lightcliffe Cricket Club music night has it all.

“We are looking forward to a fantastic evening, and seeing people old and new at the club. See you on the front row.”

Sun Inn, Rastrick

Sun Inn, Rastrick owner Mandy Gorman has been in touch to introduce the new early bird menu.

The new early bird menu is served Monday to Friday 5-7pm and Saturday 12-7pm with starter and a main for £12.50.

This Friday night they have karaoke from 9pm with everyone welcome.

The Barge

This Friday evening at The Barge, manager Tracy Stokes-Brennan will welcome Suicide Blonde, followed on Saturday by Full Tilt. On Sunday it’s New City Beat.

Jeremy’s

This Friday evening Rachel Bray and her team will welcome the International Party Doctors from 9.30pm bringing you pop, rock and Indie music.

On Saturday night the Dolly Daggers will be performing from 9.30pm and the Sunday afternoon acoustic set comes from Big Noise, starting at 4pm.

The Shears, Hightown

On Saturday night The Shears at Hightown has the Oles Cool Band (pm), then on Sunday between 4-7pm is Georgie Farrar with open mic and then at 8pm it’s the popular music quiz.

The Calder

Tonight (Thursday) at The Calder, they have their weekly Smart Quiz. Take along your tablet or smartphone to take part in the high speed quiz. Prizes include two four pint pitches for the first prize, second prize mega partini and third prize a bottle of bubbly. They also have two for one on cocktails.

On Friday night they have their resident DJ playing classic club floor fillers from 9pm. And on Saturday night its Rewind with hits from the 60s through to the 90s.

You can also enjoy all the top sporting action shown throughout the week and weekend on the large screens.