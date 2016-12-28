Good times: Join the mannequin challenge at The Junction

Following a fantastic first Christmas at the helm of the Junction, Rastrick, Natalie Hayton has an all night DJ playing on New Year’s Eve with the chance to win a £100 bar tab.

The pub will also be taking part in The Mannequin Challenge which is a viral internet video trend where people remain frozen in action like mannequins while a moving camera films them.

The Lane Head

The Lane Head Hotel, at Waring Green, once known as a popular wedding and party venue is branching out and is hosting Greek nights, which have also become a popular event at the venue. The next nights will be on January 14 and 27.

You will enjoy authentic Greek food plus a special selection of Greek and Cypriot wines and drinks, dance with live music and smash a lot of plates!

The Old Mill

Chef and Brewer pub The Old Mill on Wakefield Road has a five course celebration meal on New Year’s’ Eve starting with fizz and canapés, before a feast of mouth-watering flavours to get the party in full swing.

Booking is advised and it is five courses for £39.99

Brooks

Darell and Petra Brook of Brooks Restaurant on Bradford Road in the centre of Brighouse are holding a Tea Time Jazz evening on Bank Holiday Monday, January 2.

Live jazz will be playing from 5.30pm-8.30pm with a Jazz Prix Fixe menu as well as an A La Carte Menu available.

The Auctioneer

The Auctioneer Restaurant on Armytage Raod may be able to squeeze you in on New Year’s Eve as they host one of their popular Disco and buffet events. Priced at £29.95 per person they have a disco until 1 am.

There is a choice of two starters and then for the main course they offer a buffet with carved meats, salmon, salads, quiches and much more plus five desserts to choose from followed by a cheese board, freshly ground coffee and petit four!

New Year’s Eve at Jeremy’s is set to be another big bash building on the superb night they had last year!They have the band Bootylicious playing and tickets can be bought online or at the venue.

Tickets are £15 with a glass of bubbly and canapés.

The Wyke Lion

Vintage Inns pub The Wyke Lion has a mouth watering menu on offer to celebrate the New Year ahead with three courses for £30 per person.There is a choice of three starters, followed by Champagne sorbet five main courses and four different desserts.

Armytage Arms

The Armytage Arms at Clifton has a Celebration Menu on offer at £12.50 per head that will be served on New Year’s Day also.

The George

Matt Parkinson at The George on Commercial Street has DJ Derek on this Friday night and again on New Year’s Eve.

All New Year sporting fixtures will be shown on the pub’s large screens. On January 13, classic local artiste Roger Davies will perform from 8.30pm.