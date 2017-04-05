Good Times: Fundraising for Overgate at Lightcliffe Golf Club

Over 100 ladies attended Lady Captain Jane Schofield ‘s fashion show held at the Lightcliffe Golf Club last week in aid of Overgate Hospice.

The ladies on arrival were treated to prosecco and canapés followed by an evening of style and grace.

“Christie Lea” of Hipperholme provided the beautiful outfits ranging from stunning formal wear to smart holiday attire.

Four Lightcliffe Golf ladies, Margaret Marshall, Jane Bedford, Karen Tyler and Judith Crowther modelled outfits with two regular models from “Christie Lea” showing them the way.

The evening was compared with wit and humour by Jane Killian.

“Ka Ra” of Northowram tempted the ladies to buy from their wide selection of modern jewellery and gift ware.

Anyone in doubt over what colour suited them could book a consultation with Julia Sunderland who could provide them with a colour portfolio to suit. A very enjoyable evening ended with a generous donation going to the worthy cause of Overgate.

Brooks

Petra and Darrell Brook of Brooks restaurant, Bradford Road, Brighouse, are having a special opening on Easter Sunday with live Jazz. Richard Armstrong & Co will be playing from 5.30pm-8.30pm. The restaurant opens at 5pm and both Menus, the Prix Fixe and A la Carte will be available.

The Barge

Live music at the Barge this weekend starts on Friday night with Full Tilt, then on Saturday night Empress are on stage. The Sunday evening rock and roll comes from the Memphis Cruisers. The pub also has a few spaces remaining for any band wishing to use the pub for practise on Tuesday/Wednesday or Thursday free of charge! You can contact the pub direct or via their Facebook page.

The Holiday Inn

The Holiday Inn, Brighouse is taking bookings for Easter Sunday!

They have two sittings at 12.30 and 2.30pm.

It is a three course meal priced at £12.95 per adult and under 12’s eat free with every full paying adult.

To celebrate the Grand National at the George on Commercial Street this weekend they have for Ladies Day on Friday, at Aintree, Prosecco at £9.50 a bottle!

The Whitegate

It’s coming up to nine months since the Old Mill Brewery took over the Whitegate between Brighouse and Mirfield.

The pub was refurbished and began serving home cooked meals and is going from strength to strength.

It has had great reviews and they now have Spice night on a Wednesday with a curry and a drink for £7.79; its grill night on a Thursday with a free drink with any grill meal ordered and on a Friday its Burger night with two burgers for £10.99.

They also have an over 65’s club on a Tuesday with 25% off food.

Jeremy’s

This weekend at Jeremy’s they have live music galore, starting on Friday night with 9 Lives. On Saturday The Colourtones will be on stage and Sunday afternoon’s acoustic set comes from DB3.