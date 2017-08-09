Good Times: From Specsavers to cocktail bar

No you don’t need your eyes testing! The old Specsavers has been turned into a cocktail bar serving food!

Called Villain it has a Victorian gothic chic interior and since opening last Friday, it has been well received.

They started food service on Monday this week offering breakfast and lunches serving from 9am-3pm and will extend this in the future.

Good Times will bring you more next week!

The Sun Inn

Sun Inn, Rastrick owner Mandy Gorman has been in touch with a great offer now the football season is upon us.

For every goal scored during a match screened at the pub, it will trigger a five minute offer of two drinks for the price of one on all draft beer, ales, spirits and wine. On Fridays they have a

fish and chip special on offer and on Saturday you can enjoy a deal on gin.

On Saturday, August 19, they have top entertainment from the group Glam Fever at 8.30pm. All welcome.

The Barge

Manager Tracy Stokes-Brennan at The Barge went all out for Yorkshire Day last Tuesday, decking the pub out with Yorkshire flags and bunting as well as having buns with Yorkshire Rose

icing and Yorkshire mixtures on the bar. They also had Yorkshire Blonde beer on draught.

This Friday night they have live music from Motus followed on Saturday evening by Big Noise.

On Sunday evening Wayne Gee will entertain.

Jeremy’s

This Friday night at Jeremy’s they will have live music from the Mr Jones Band, performing classic rock and pop covers.

OCD will be entertaining on Saturday evening with pop music covers. And on Sunday afternoon the acoustic set comes from DB3.

Millers Bar

As part of the Brighouse Canal Festival, Millers Bar, which is situated at the side of the Calder and Hebble, will be joining in the fun with beers, music and a barbecue on Saturday, August

19 and Sunday. They have a beer garden with an outdoor stage and play area for children.

Crow Nest Park Golf Club

The Original Chainreaxtion are hosting a Fundraising Fashion Show at Crow Nest Park Golf Club, Brighouse, on Wednesday, September 13. Doors open 6.45pm and the show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £5 per person from 07903 962782 with complimentary Bucks fizz on arrival. All proceeds raised will go to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The Calder

On Friday night at The Calder they have their resident DJ playing classic club floor fillers from 9pm and on Saturday night its Rewind with hits from the 60s through to the 90s.

Commercial Railway

This week at the Commercial Railway it’s Friday Jam Night, Saturday and it’s the The Shabby Cats, while on Sunday it’s St Desmond’ Day with Irish music all day from the inspirational DJ PJ Des..

Don’t forget next Friday, August 18, it is open mic night featuring many artists who will be performing over the weekend in the Summer Festival.