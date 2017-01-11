Good Times: A visit over the ‘border’ to The Shears

Popped in to see Phil Ward at The Shears on Halifax Road, Hightown, over the weekend and felt right at home with a copy of the Good Times column looking up at me from the bar top.

“Just showing the locals what Brighouse just over the `border’ has,” said Phil, who has taken with him from the Red Rooster at Brookfoot and Junction Inn at Rastrick, his trademark monthly Curry Night, and, he added- “the locals can’t wait.”

Next Thursday, January 19, at 6.30pm the locals will, for £7.50 and a free drink thrown in, be able to eat as much as they like. On Sunday nights commencing at 8pm he has introduced Play Your Cards Right and also Rock and Roll Bingo. Tuesday nights he has a General Knowledge quiz night from 8pm and you can win a gallon of beer and there is also a cash jackpot. Phil, into his real ales, has also brought in a takeaway service where you can enjoy your favourite tipple at home and he has also formed a golf society.

The Sun Inn, Rastrick

The phrase New year, new start has definitely become the incentive for Mandy and Steve Gorman at the Sun Inn, Rastrick. Following last week’s piece on what had happened over Christmas at the pub which resulted in a short closure, Mandy and Steve have had a great start to 2017. Mandy said: “We have had a great reaction to the piece that was in Good Times last week and it was lovely to have the support after all the hard work that had gone into the pub.”

There’s a new events rota at the pub starting on a Wednesday with open mic nights from 7pm. Thursday is Steak Night, two steaks plus a bottle of wine for £25. Friday is Fish Friday with two for one on fish dishes between7pm and 8pm. Cocktails are on two for the price of one on a Friday and Saturday night between 7pm and 8pm. On Sunday they have Roast Rib of Beef served from12pm till 6pm for £9.50 per head.

Also, on January 21, they will have the popular Psychoslinkies performing.

The Barge

Tonight (Thursday) it’s the weekly Jam night followed on Friday night with live music from IPD starting at 9pm. On Saturday Any Given Sunday will be performing and Sunday’s rock and roll is from Memphis Cruisers at 6.30pm.

Jeremy’s

This Friday evening from 9.30pm at Jeremy’s, Rachel Bray will welcome Wired on stage. On Saturday night there will be live music from Sawdust and the Sunday afternoon acoustic is from Chris Scarlett.

The George

After a busy Christmas and New Year, Matt Parkinson at The George on Commercial Street would like to thank everyone for their valued custom over the Festive period and a happy new year. This Friday night they have the popular Baird of Brighouse Roger Davies from 8pm!

Always a crowd pleaser, Matt welcomes all to come and enjoy and, of course, he also has good prices on the drinks and is showing all the weekend’s top sporting action.