Fun, food and Peppa Pig at this year’s Lightcliffe Gala

Lightcliffe’s annual village gala at the cricket club on Sunday (July 9) is set to be bigger and better than ever with hundreds expected to flock through the gates.

There is added excitement this year as Peppa Pig returns along with Bob the Builder to provide fun for all the family.

The traditional family fun starts at 2pm and once again the cricket field will be packed with attractions new and old.

The gala will feature the usual fun stalls, games as well as some new additions including a bucking bronco and miniature steam railway.

Lightcliffe celebrity and Huddersfield Town match day announcer Paul Ramsden will be MC for the day.

Still celebrating Town’s promotion to the Premier League, Paul will be bringing the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Trophy along giving gala goers a memorable photo opportunity and Club mascot Terry the Terrier and his girlfriend Tilly will accompany Paul to thrill young football fans.

James Horne of Lightcliffe Cricket Club said: “We are confident of another fantastic day and the early forecast is for sunshine and sizzling temperatures. Everything is in place for a bumper day. We are delighted to welcome back Peppa Pig and Bob the Builder although the highlight for many will probably be a very special photo opportunity with the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Trophy.

“All we need is the forecasted good weather and people from the local community to support us. We have always been lucky in both respects, and we are really grateful for the support we receive from local people, shops, and businesses.

“Let’s hope for another fantastic day and a record breaking turnout.”

If anyone can lend a hand in the next few days to support the gala effort, please drop gala coordinator James Horne a line on 07765 005842.