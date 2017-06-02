Turned out nice again!

It seems barely believable that just five years ago the first 1940s Weekend was held in Brighouse.

What has been achieved year on year since then is remarkable and this year the town is readying itself for as many as 50,000 visitors.

The weekend starts on Friday, June 2, with a Foot of the Barrel theatre company performance of the play Goodnight Mr Tom at Brighouse Civic Hall.

There are full programmes of events on both Saturday and Sunday when the streets will be filled with stalls, memorabilia and reenactors.

Everyone is encouraged to don wartime dress and have a knees up. More information from www.brighouse1940sweekend.co.uk.