Shall we dance?

Strictly Come Dancing’s favourite couple, Ian Waite and Natalie Lowe return to the Victoria Theatre with their spectacular show Somewhere In Time.

The newly developed show with updated choreography is full of their favourite Ballroom and Latin routines.

This spectacular is also full of laughter with Ian and Natalie sharing stories of their careers.

The pair has featured on Strictly Come Dancing for over 8 years, pushing the boundaries of their celebrity dance partners. Since meeting on the show they have worked on several projects together, including a dance fitness DVD and last year’s Touch of Class tour. The show is on May 25 (7.30pm) Tickets 01422 351158.