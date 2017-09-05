See Oscar winner outdoors

A FREE outdoor screening of the Oscar-winning ‘La La Land’ starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone will be shown in Mytholmroyd next weekend.

It will be shown at White Lee Recreation Ground, Midgley Road, Mytholmroyd, on Saturday, September 16. The film will be shown on a large outdoor screen in a quiet park setting. It will be set up from 6pm, and the film starts at 7.30pm.

This event has been organised and promoted by Royd Regeneration as part of the Flood Relief Programme and funded by Calderdale Council. A spokesperson said: “Bring a ground sheet, blanket, folding chair or sit on the grass, and why not bring a picnic? Come and have a good time for free. All welcome, but no alcohol please. Please note the film is rated PG13. We understand there are a couple of swear words that we will endeavour to mute.”

More info at Royd Regeneration Facebook page