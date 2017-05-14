Nine days of top class entertainment

Hebden Bridge Arts Festival has revealed this year’s line-up for the nine-day eventwhich starts in June, writes Paul Clarke.

Highlights include Leeds based Phoenix Dance Theatre performing ReFINED, a mixed programme packed with solos, duets, trios and quartets curated by their Artistic Director, Sharon Watson, at Calder High School on June 27 presenting

Three of Britain’s best young female folk acts - O’Hooley & Tidow, Lady Maisery and Grace Petrie - have joined forces as Coven and they will play songs from their debut EP, Unholy Choir, in a one off show at the Trades Club on Monday June 26.

Music fans can check out a night of electronica curated by local musician Pete Duggal at the Trades Club (June 24) with a a rare chance to see Gazelle Twins live audiovisual show Kingdom Come - inspired by J G Ballard’s final novel - and afterwards legendary Blitz Club DJ Rusty Egan will be spinning the discs.

Comic turned chef Hardeep Singh Kolhi is in town on June 25 with an open invitation to join him for a tasty curry and some outrageously funny stories as you scoff.

And there’s more good news for comedy fans with a few tickets left for TV star Sara Pascoe’s show Animal at the Picture House on June 27. The festival is also a forum for debate which is guaranteed when Guardian writers Polly Toynbee and David Walker discuss their new book Dismembered: Why the assault on the state harms us all at the Town Hall June 23.

Science is hugely popular these days and Frances M Lynch will be literally singing the praises of pioneering UK female scientists at Wainsgate Chapel on June 24. This Edinburgh fringe winning production mixes ancient and modern music to celebrate some of our nation’s greatest thinkers.

Folktronic singer/songwriter Minute Takes and animation artist Ana Stefaniak invite audiences to join them on a journey through the creative process at Wainsgate Chapel (June 25) offering a mix of live piano songs and projected films.

Arts Festival Artist director Helen Meller said: “We are confident that a festival that feeds people and makes them think -with plenty of laughs along the way - has something for everyone.

“Our event with Guardian cartoonist Steve Bell has already sold so we would advise people to book quickly as tickets for these events will not be around for long.”

You can buy tickets at Hebden Bridge Town Hall from 10am to 4pm Monday to Friday or go online at www.hebdenbridgeartsfestival.co.uk where you can see the full programme.

Look out for brilliant little brochures which list the full programme plus lots of other useful information.