Hanging around

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour is back in the UK and Ireland for 2017, with more screenings and more action than ever before.

It comes to Hebden Bridge Picture House on April 25 featuring an evening of exhilarating adventure films.

The short films, starring the world’s top adventurers on exciting journeys in mind-blowing destinations, are selected from hundreds of films entered into the prestigious Banff Mountain FilmFestival held every year in the Canadian Rockies.

This year’s UK and Ireland tour includes 14 hugely diverse films, featuring everything from tales of high-adrenaline action to poignant environmental documentaries.