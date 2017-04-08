Dancing bears bring ballet to life

Young visitors to Eureka Children’s Museum in Halifax next week will be able to take part in a special celebration of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’, an exciting new collaboration between CBeebies and Northern Ballet.

The BBC is bringing its Dancing Beebies extravaganza to the museum on Tuesday, April 11 and Wednesday, April 12. The free family event will be held in the museum’s grounds between 10.30am and 4.30pm on both days – and is open to everyone, whether they’re visiting the museum or not.

Families will have the opportunity to join in with dance workshops run by Northern Ballet, participate in the fun and games at the Dancing Beebies disco, and attend an exclusive preview screening of the special adaptation of ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’ before it is shown on CBeebies on April 16. There will also be themed craft activities, storytelling and the chance to meet some of the favourite CBeebies TV presenters.

The activities are suitable for a CBeebies audience aged three to six years, but welcome all families. Advance booking is not required.

Kay Benbow, controller of CBeebies, said: “Our Dancing Beebies event will be our second, following the fantastic event we held in Leeds to celebrate our adaptation of ‘Elves And The Shoemaker’. I can’t wait to open up the world of dance to our young audience once again.”

CBeebies’ ‘Goldilocks and the Three Bears’, which uses a combination of narrative and dance, was recently recorded at the West Yorkshire Playhouse in Leeds and presented by Mr Bloom.