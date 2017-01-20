Brothers bang heads in the land of ice and snow

Last year’s film ‘Rams’ is set in a remote farming valley in Iceland where two brothers who haven’t spoken to each other for 40 years come together in order to save the thing that is dearest to them - their sheep.

The film is the latest to be screened by Halifax Film Society as part of its 50th anniversary season.

Writing in ‘The Observer’ critic Mark Kermode described the film as in turns both hilarious and heart-breaking.

‘Rams’ scored an 83 per cent audience approval on the Rotten Tomatoes web-site and was winner of the ‘Pri Un Certain-Regard’ award at the 2015 Cannes Film Festival and best narrative feature at the Hampton’s Film Festival.

The film also won the audience award at the Tromso International Film Festival and the Iranian Film Festival in 2016.

‘Rams’ will be shown at Halifax Playhouse on Sunday, January 22 at 7.30pm. Tel: 01422 355990.