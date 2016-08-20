Win tickets to see Nathan Carter ...

Liverpool born country sensation Nathan Carter is heading for the Victoria Theatre on Saturday, September 10 and we have got two pairs of tickets for his fabulous show to win.
Following the release of his 2012 album Wagon Wheel, which went to three in the Irish Album Chart, he now celebrates his latest album Stayin Up All Night, which went straight to the top in the same chart, beating artists like Beyoncé and Drake.
Along with his six man band, the country superstar kicked off his tour at the Guildford G Live back on May 23 and six days later played London Palladium.
To stand a chance of winning one of two pairs of tickets for this gig all you need to do is answer the following question.
Where is country star Nathan Carter from?
(a) Merseyside
(b) Greater Manchester
(c) Cheshire
Once you have your answer send it on an email marked Nathan Carter competition to tim.worsnop@halifaxcourier.co.uk
The closing date of the competition is Friday, August 26. Winners will be informed immediately the draw has been made. Usual Johnston Press rules apply.
For more information on Nathan Carter, visit www.nathancartermusic.com
Get ticket for the gig from the Victoria Theatre box office on 01422 351158.
