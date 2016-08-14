Unique silent comedy

As seen on the Royal Variety Performance and John Bishop Show and America’s Got Talent 2016, Tape Face returns to the UK this autumn with a major tour and stops at the Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds in September.
This is a unique show – stand-up comedy with no talking, drama with no acting and punch lines with no words. The artist formerly known as The Boy with Tape on His Face brings you a multi-award winning, multi-hyphenate spectacle that has to be seen to be believed. Join Tape Face as he conjures uproarious and moving tableaux using only everyday objects and the popular songs.
Think you’ve seen Tape Face? Think again. This year promises to be a bigger, brighter and more spectacular re-imagining of his unique and special brand of silent comedy. Visually stunning, heart-stopping and very, very funny.
