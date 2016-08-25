The fifth year of piecing it together

With more than 1,200 donated puzzles, comprising over 850,000 individual pieces - you could say the fifth annual Brighouse Jigsaw Festival has taken some piecing together.

But it wouldn’t have been possible without the willingness of people from the local community who mucked in and helped assemble this year’s display. In fact some families put together as many as 70 puzzles.

During the festival up to 200 made-up jigsaws of various makes, types and sizes will fill the body of St. Martin’s Church and as soon as one puzzle is sold another will be put on display.

There will be puzzles to cater for all tastes - children’s puzzles, traditional country scenes, 3D, double-sided, murder mystery, crossword, impossipuzzles, wasgij (that’s jigsaw backwards) and mirror image.

Entry is £2, which includes a £1 discount voucher towards the purchase of a puzzle at the Festival.

If people retain their programme they can return as many times as they wish without paying again.

There will also be a wide selection of delicious food served by the St Martin’s Hospitality Team at the “Missing Piece Café”, including morning coffee with bacon butties, fabulous Yorkshire breakfasts, lunches and speciality afternoon teas.

There will also be crafts on display, a luxury raffle (sponsored by businesses in Brighouse and beyond), a tombola and a golden jigsaw competition paying cash prizes.

The direct beneficiaries of the 2016 festival will be ...

Calderdale based charity Together for Looked-after Children.

TLC provides book parcels for primary school children through its Letterbox scheme and Busy Box craft kits for pre-school children.

Its Enrichment Fund offers financial support for additional needs, which are not funded elsewhere, such as equipment for apprenticeships, one to one tuition, educational visits and training.

It will also support St Martin’s mission to children in the community which includes after-school clubs, a pre-school group, in-school play sessions offering a creative and imaginative approach to Christian nurture, a weekday church for children and adults involving creativity, celebration and hospitality and several holiday clubs, film clubs and activity events each year

The Festival runs from Friday to Monday, August 26-29 (10am - 5pm), except on Sunday when it will open at 12 noon.

