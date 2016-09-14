Head to the Upper George this Saturday for a brilliantcharity rock all dayer U Rock headlined by the brilliant Tony Wright of Terrorvision.

Wright lead singer with the band will be playing an acoustic set during the festival which starts at noon and ends at 11pm and which is raising money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Also appearing will be Rob Galloway, Lizard Tongue, The Symptom, Mr Shiraz, Tabloids and Moth Loves The Flame.

The event will be hosted by DJ Browny throughout the day, there will be an outside bottle bar and a raffle with some cracking prizes. Tickets cost a very reasonable £10 .

lTerrorvision originally formed in 1987 (as The Spoilt Bratz) in Keighley. The band used Bradford as a base after the name change to Terrorvision in 1991.Tony Wright once presented an edition of Top of the Pops and was a regular on Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Terrorvision’s Wright headlines all-day festival Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...