Straight from Big Apple

Prolific recording artist and comic book writer/artist Jeffrey Lewis arrives back at Hebden Bridge Trades Club on August 28 (doors 8pm) with his band Los Bolts for what promises to be another rip-roaring gig.
New York born and based Lewis has released albums and toured under a number of different guises but since 2015 has been playing as Jeffrey Lewis & Los Bolts.
The latest album, Manhattan, was released worldwide on Rough Trade in October 2015.
He certainly comes well recommended. NME wrote “The Big Apple’s best-kept secret…. Genius-gone-ignored… mind-blowing.”
Tickets £10/£12. More details from www.thetradesclub.com
The night before is the turn of Kiran Leonard a mercurially talented 19-year-old musician from Oldham, Greater Manchester.
