Steve is on a Trades mission

Following his recent short run of sold-out shows, which culminated in a euphoric gig at the Electric in Brixton, London, Steve Mason has announced an extensive UK tour this autumn which brings him to the Trades Club, Hebden Bridge on Thursday, September 8.

Talking of his impending run of shows, Steve said:

“Now seemed like a good time to sort another run of shows out but this time go deeper into some of the places I’ve either never played or have not played in a while.

“I have formed an elite snatch squad from my band - a 3-piece band made up of drums (Greg), bass (Bodge) and me, we will be performing various songs I have written over the years but mainly from the last three albums.

“Before this recent UK tour, I went around Europe and Scandinavia with just my acoustic guitar and I really enjoyed it so I guess it will be a little like that but with more beef and bottom end thanks to Greg and Bodge.”

‘Meet The Humans’ is Steve’s third solo album and was recorded with Elbow keyboardist and producer Craig Potter at Blueprint Studios in Salford in the early summer of 2015.

This collection swings musically across dance, pop, folk, dub, and deep house and remains as lyrically adept and open as anything he’s done. This is what the Guardian newspaper had to say - “His songwriting has never sounded so beautifully at peace”.

Find out more at www.stevemasontheartist.com

For tickets call the Trades Club on01422 845265 or go online at www.the tradesclub.com

