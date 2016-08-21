Song and real life go in perfect harmony ...

‘Wear Your Poppy With Pride’ is a song composed by local singer/songwriter Roger Davies.
But did you know that the special red dye used to colour poppies is actually made in Halifax?
And as chance would have it, Roger will be appearing on stage with Steve Greenwood, the very research chemist directly responsible for the production of this unique dye!
Roger is appearing as the guest of Halifax Gilbert & Sullivan Society in a joint concert at Elland Working Mens Club on Friday September 2. Steve is a founder member of the Society and Head of Research at Brenntag Colours, at their Waterside works in Halifax.
Amongst other songs Roger will be performing from his wide repertoire are Brighouse on a Saturday Night, The Ghost of Lily Fogg, Huddersfield Town and other favourites.
Halifax G&S Society will present a medley of popular Savoy choruses including the charming Iolanthe, which is to be their annual show at Halifax Playhouse in November.
Tickets are £8 and are available from Elland Working Mens Club, or by phone on 01422 311631.
