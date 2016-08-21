Fresh from their best (and possibly biggest) gig to date Halifax rockers Saints Alive are now looking forward to another Doghouse appearance in October.

The boys, Tim Rothery on guitar and lead vocals and bassist Matthew Bean got together as 14 year olds with Charlie Nuttall on drums who is a year younger. They were later joined by Evan Tate on guitar.

As a unit they’ve gelled from a covers band playing, as they describe it, “crowd pleasers” to a slick outfit knocking out a catalogue of self-penned high tempo songs.In fact when they took the decision to begin writing their own material they took a full year out to make sure they got it right.

The band who list Radiohead, Foo Fighters and Kings of Leon as their favourites come from Brighouse, Elland, Greetland and Wheatley and are gathering a loyal following after gigging at local working men’s clubs, council run music events and various festivals.

They have already played a couple of Doghouse events but were blown away by June’s gig at Halifax Minster performing alongside Postcards from Jeff and Hope & Social. Now their reward is another booking with Halifax’s not-for-profit music promoters, supporting The Lovely Eggs on October 21 (details to appear in WOW in weeks to come).

“We just want to keep gigging, expand to bigger venues and get noticed,” says Tim, who along with Matthew and Evan are now preparing for university.

Hear them at www.saintsalive.bandcamp.com/

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Saints Alive are in the groove Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...