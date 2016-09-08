There will be a real sense of achievement at Heart Gallery in Hebden Bridge tonight (Sept 8).

The gallery celebrates its 10th anniversary despite suffering from the effects of flooding FOUR times.

Back in Spring it had been planned to show local artist Julia Ogden’s first solo exhibition - but sadly the Boxing Day floods made that a none starter.

Now, tonight, Alison Bartram, the owner of Heart Gallery is delighted to finally present Julia’s stunning exhibition Under The Same Sky - a collection of 10 new original paintings which colourfully depict the locality and which will be displayed until November 6.

Julia lives and works in Hebden Bridge and is not only making a name for herself across the Calder Valley as an artist but also as a teacher with many of her regular workshops fully booked.

“Heart Gallery has sold Julia’s prints and greetings cards for many years and her colourful original paintings and limited edition prints will sit perfectly in our new Picture Gallery,” said Alison.

“September feels like the perfect time to reschedule Under The Same Sky as we celebrate our 10th birthday. We really wanted to celebrate this achievement by showcasing work by a local artist we have worked with for many of those ten years.”

Tonight’s preview is from 5–8pm. Invitations are available from the gallery - details from www.heartgallery.co.uk or by calling 01422 845845.

More information about Julia Ogden can be found at http://juliaogden.com/

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Putting more art into Heart Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...